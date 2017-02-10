LinkedIn reveals most overused buzzwords among Malaysian users

LINKEDIN – the world’s largest online professional network – today revealed the most overused words found on Malaysians’ LinkedIn profiles.

This list was shared to help local professionals shine and differentiate themselves on the network. The compilation of ten worst word offenders in the last twelve months were drawn from analysis of millions of profiles worldwide including three million from Malaysia.

LinkedIn has been sharing global buzzwords for six consecutive years. This year, Malaysia’s top five most commonly used buzzwords include “specialised”, “leadership”, “passionate”, “experienced” and “responsible”. The top offender “specialised’ is a newcomer to the list and appears to be a favourite for marketers, sales and talent representatives. The full list is as follows:

1. Specialised

2. Leadership

3. Passionate

4. Experienced

5. Responsible

6. Strategic

7. Excellent

8. Expert

9. Certified

10. Creative

“It’s time to rejuvenate your LinkedIn profile to stand out from the competitive crowd, now that the post Chinese New Year recruitment season has started,” said Roger Pua (pic, right), senior director, Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific, LinkedIn.

“While words may be an easier way to describe your accomplishments and skills, they may not be effective or credible in communicating why you’re the best person for the job – especially when everyone is using the same words. Even if you are not looking for a job, your personal online brand can open doors to opportunity and contribute to your professional success. That’s why we encourage members to spruce up their LinkedIn profiles as they start something new, whether it’s a job or a business opportunity.”

Globally, LinkedIn has also partnered with author Christopher Sandford, a bestselling biographer who is well accustomed to articulating others’ achievements.

Sandford commented, “The language we use says a lot about us so it’s important to choose your words carefully, especially in a professional context. Too often we hide behind buzzwords which don’t mean anything, whether out of a desire to keep things simple, or because we don’t feel confident talking about our work accomplishments. With some relatively simple changes you can start to use language which truly conveys what makes you great.”

Sandford has provided his advice for those looking to improve their LinkedIn profile this year:

1. Mind your language

Your profile summary is one of the first things people look at, so it’s important to get it right. You want the reader to want to know more about you, so start with something punchy. You can do this through specific phrases, storytelling or even clever use of punctuation. Don’t be afraid to lead with a short sentence, such as ‘Music is my first love.’ Above all, you should always keep your reader, or customer, firmly in mind.

2. Be direct

It’s often tempting to speak in the third person when it comes to our working lives – don’t! It’s impersonal and won’t draw the reader in. Take a professional tone and be assertive and direct when you’re talking about your achievements, don’t hide behind buzzwords or jargon. At the same time, don’t shy away from adding some personality to your language – this is a great way to show your character.

3. Make the most of your experience

List out all your relevant previous roles and describe what you did in everyday language. This will help people understand the breadth of your ‘work story’ – a complete profile reflects a well-rounded person.

4. Show, don’t just tell

While language is important, so is showing real examples of your work. Instead of using buzzwords like ‘strategic’, prove it by uploading presentations or projects that bring this to life. These are individual to you and help paint the picture of your special skills and unique background – whether that’s an image from a launch of a big campaign or the blog you write in your spare time.