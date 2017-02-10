Medan Niaga Satok on the right track

(Advertorial)

THE state government’s vision to make Medan Niaga Satok in Kuching a must-visit location for tourists and locals seems to be on the right track.

The commercial area, developed at a cost of RM46.6 million with federal government funding through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), saw sales of RM48.7 million in 2016, 4.8 per cent higher than 2015’s RM45.59 million.

Medan Niaga Satok has managed to boost the incomes of rural entrepreneur, with sales consistently increasing.

“In line with the understanding of the former Chief Minister to accommodate entrepreneurs from the rural area, the commercial area was upgraded at a cost of RM13 million,” said Fama chairman Tan Sri Datuk Paduka Badruddin Amiruldin.

“Medan Niaga is the biggest farmers market managed by the agency in the country.”

It can accommodate 1,444 traders, with priority given to traders from the former Pasar Tamu Satok and Satok weekly market.

“The new location is more suitable and convenient for traders to operate their business,” he added.