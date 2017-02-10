Myanmar receives 500 tonnes food supply, essentials for Rohingyas

YANGON, Myanmara: About 500 metric tonnes of food supplies and other essential items worth a total of RM5 million were handed over to the Myanmar government here yesterday, for the Rohingya community in the Rakhine Region.

Foreign Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry would ensure the supply reached the Rohingya community.

“I am confident of Myanmar’s transparency and this mission is a major success. Indeed, the Rakhine Region needs this aid, its delivery will be managed by the Malaysian Embassy in Myanmar and this is a normal standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of the aid at the Thilawa International Terminal here yesterday.

The symbolic handing over of the aid was performed by mission chief, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim to Myanmar’s Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye.

On a protest by 50 Myanmar citizens over the mission, Reezal Merican said while it was staged at the harbour’s entrance gate, the Myanmar authorities provided excellent security.

The ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ mission entered its seventh day with 2,300 metric tonnes of food, medicine, items of daily needs, clothes and blankets. It is expected to sail for 18 days through the Andaman Sea covering Yangon and refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The mission is organised by the 1Malaysia Putra Club and Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation.

It is participated by 195 volunteers from 12 countries involving medical teams, teaching manpower, local and international media practitioners and local and foreign non-government representatives. — Bernama