Najib offers solution to water supply woes in Tanjong Datu, Tasik Biru

LUNDU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has announced water supply projects worth RM129 million for Tanjong Datu and Tasik Biru.

He made this announcement after being informed by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who earlier said people here had been facing water supply problems.

“I don’t come empty-handed. I am here today with gifts. Your chief minister said the water you had was not enough and you wanted water gushing out from your water taps.

“I don’t want to make empty promises. I have confirmed with the Rural and Regional Development Ministry which will put up pipe reticulation and a booster pump in Tanjong Datu and Tasik Biru at a total cost of RM129 million,” he said when launching Medan Selera Lundu here today.

Najib said the projects are presently at the design stage and will be implemented as soon as it was finalised.

“This is something we (can) do for the people, as water is a basic amenity.”

Najib also called upon voters in Tanjong Datu to help Barisan Nasional (BN) deliver what he termed as a “stylish win” during the coming Feb 18 by-election.

BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu will face Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s Rapelson Richard Hamit and State Reform Party’s Johnny Aput in a three-cornered fight in the seat.

Tanjong Datu fell vacant following the passing of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem on Jan 11.