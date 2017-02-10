New opposition parties spreading lies – Yahya

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin yesterday criticised a newly-formed State-based opposition party’s motives as contradicting, pointing out the party president’s former allegiance to the Barisan Nasional government.

“They (the opposition in general) are touring the State, holding talks everywhere, spreading lies and baseless accusations.

“One of them is even a former leader at the Federal level, going to every corner pledging to ‘change’ and develop Sabah.

“What does he mean by this for when he himself was holding a prominent position at the Federal government level we never see him touring Sabah, we don’t see what had he done for Sabah,” he said.

Yahya said, the talks delivered by the said party had been contradictory at best, as the same former Federal minister who himself said billions of ringgit were allocated for rural development under his ministry, was now saying that the Federal government had been biased towards Sabah.

Yahya also said that if the billions of ringgit were properly channelled, it would have been evident through Sabah’s development.

“Our roads would have been in top condition, everyone including the rural areas would be getting clean water supply. Even Pulau Gaya is not getting clean water.

“The channelling of allocation must be through the proper way, which is by discussion with the Chief Minister, district officers, for effective implementation,” he said.

Yahya is confident that the people will be able to evaluate and see for themselves that the aforementioned party is only spreading lies to gain political mileage, especially now that the election is near.

“The people know who and which party that had always fulfilled its duties all year round, before, during and after election, we are always on the field building rapport with the people, working non-stop to bring development to the people as best we can.

“These newly-formed parties have been going around touring the State, maybe because they are new and election is coming.

“So I’m sure the people will know which party to trust to run the country like Barisan Nasional who had brought about development, comfort and harmony to the State and country as a whole,” said Yahya when met after launching the One Place Mall Putatan Chinese New Year celebration at the mall premises, here yesterday.

The event saw distribution of ‘angpow’ to senior citizens and members of the Thalassemia association.