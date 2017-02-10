One month for traders to label all animal-hair products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry is giving traders one month from yesterday to label all animal-hair products on their shelves, failing which suitable action can be initiated against them.

Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said it was to facilitate the Muslim consumers in making selection, especially of brushes made from the hair of dogs and bristles of pigs.

“What we want is for all traders, if possible, to just take an A4 paper and write ‘These items are made of animal hair’ and put it on display,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Hamzah said traders of animal-hair products should be more ethical and responsible in informing the consumers about the existence of such products, especially those made from any parts of dog or pig which were considered unclean in Islam.

“Both parties (traders and consumers) must understand and take the responsibility to inform each other…we must work towards living in a harmonious society,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Hamzah was reported as saying that the ministry had seized 2,003 paint brushes made from pig bristles worth RM10,988.94 as it was a violation of the Trade Descriptions (Goods Made from any part of Pig or Dog) Order 2013, which stipulates that such products must be labelled and placed separately to avoid confusion among Muslim consumers.

Meanwhile, the minister said he had instructed the ministry’s enforcement team to immediately stop raiding premises selling brushes made from pig bristles.

He said the issue should not be aggravated to the extent of causing disharmony among the multiracial society in the country.

“Do not turn this issue into polemics to create disharmony among us … we are a multiracial and multireligious country. This is not a political issue and we should stop aggravating the matter,” he added. — Bernama