Planes damaged, Lion Air passengers pile-up in Airport

BANJARBARU, South Kalimantan: Two Lion Air planes suffered damage and left hundreds of passengers piled up in Syamsudin Noor Airport Banjarmasin on Thursday, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Area Manager of Lion Air South and Central Kalimantan Agung Purnama here on Thursday confirmed the two planes experienced technical problems, so both were not able to carry passengers.

“Two planes have technical problems, so that passengers could not be transported as scheduled and were dispatched to use replacement aircrafts,” he said.

The first plane with flight number JT 321 destination Jakarta scheduled to leave at 6:05 pm. As a result of disturbance, 180 passengers had to wait for five hours.

“We give priority to the safety of flights, so planes are experiencing technical difficulties repaired and a replacement aircraft flown the passenger at 11:35 am,” he said.

According to him, in accordance with Regulation of the Minister of Transportation No. 89/2015, all passengers received money and food as compensation.

“Passengers remain dispatched and received cash compensation of Rp300 thousand per person including food. It’s a responsibility we carry regulation,” he said.

A passenger claimed to understand the technical problems experienced by Lion Air, so he must wait for a replacement aircraft to fly them to the destination.

Meanwhile, Lion Air flight JT 323 for Jakarta scheduled to fly at 09:00 am also experiencing technical difficulties.

“We also brought in a replacement aircraft and 170 passengers departed at 12.00 pm with the compensation of food and drinks,” he said.