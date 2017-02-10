PM: Master multiple languages to progress

Najib signing a plaque to symbolically declare open the new building belonging to SJK Chung Hua No.4 while Abang Johari (third left), Dr Sim (right) and others look on. Najib greeting students of SJK Chung Hua No.4 at the school. — Photo by Kong Jun Liung

KUCHING: The ever-changing scenario across the globe today requires people to be proficient in various languages in order for a nation to progress, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He pointed out that today’s world is a different one where people need to be connected to the rest of the world.

“In order to connect, there must be communication and in order to communicate, you have to be proficient in several languages such as English which is the lingua franca of the world.

“Apart from that, being proficient in Mandarin also means that you can communicate with China which will emerge as the largest economy in the world, and of course, you need Bahasa Malaysia because that is our national identity which allows us to communicate and integrate with other communities in this country,” he said when declaring open the new block at SJK Chung Hua No.4 here yesterday.

As such, he emphasised that the government must continue to focus on quality education because they want to produce a nation that is not only academically successful but also instilled with the right values.

“Education is close to the heart of all, especially the Chinese community and rightly so, because if you want to progress in life, you must have the right kind of education.

“The foundation of every person’s education starts from as early as preschool and when you invest in education, it is not expenditure but an investment. That is why I believe that education must be given the highest priority as reflected in our national budget,” he said.

He also gave his assurance that vernacular schools in the country will remain as they are already enshrined in the constitution and is part of the National Education Blueprint 2013-2025.

On SJK Chung Hua No.4’s new building, Najib described it as a good example of a partnership between the government and the local community.

“The government has given a certain amount of grants and in this case, I allocated RM1.5 million for this school while Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg in his capacity as Satok assemblyman gave RM800,000.

“The contractor for the school donated RM1.3 million and through these donations and good collaboration between both the government and the local community, the new building was completed within four months, which is a rare feat,” he said.

Najib also pledged his support to Abang Johari as the new chief minister of Sarawak.

“I believe in the leadership of Datuk Amar Abang Johari as Sarawak’s new chief minister. He has my full support and together, we will work hand in hand to make sure the policies set by Tok Nan (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) are delivered.

“We are working closely together because we believe that a strong Sarawak needs a strong federal government and visa versa. So let us all work hand in hand.”

Najib who is here on a three-day official visit, later witnessed the handing over of a cheque worth RM250,000 from the state government to the management committee of Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No.1, 3 and 4 which was received on the committee’s behalf by its chairman Datuk Richard Wee.

He also took the opportunity to visit the new primary school building which consists of a multi-purpose hall, canteen, school office and eight classrooms.

Also present were Abang Johari, Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, and Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.