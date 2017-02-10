Price increase not easing plight of rubber tappers – Bumburing

KOTA KINABALU: The plight of rubber tappers and smallholders begin to haunt them again even though there is an increase in rubber price but it still doesn’t ease them any better.

“This is because of the unscrupulous action by the purchasing agents appointed by the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS) who continuously keep on manipulating the farmers by lowering the grading of the rubber products,” president of Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred M. Bumburing, claimed in a statement here yesterday.

Bumburing said to add salt to the injury, the rubber smallholders not only have to bear the consequences of being discriminated by the low grading but were also have to accept low prices.

The irresponsible purchasing agents also took advantage to deduct other costs such cess charges and transportation charges from the farmers, he added.

“The question is whether the rubber tappers or smallholders are subject to these charges. The cess charges are said to be for replanting funds but isn’t the government already allocating such funds for replanting activities?” he asked.

“In the Rubber Industry Board Enactment 1981 (list of amendments) Part V Articles 25 clearly mentioned that cess charges are to be imposed for every kilogramme on all rubber exported from Sabah whereas article 25A imposes a rate of ten per cent of the selling price of Standard Malaysia Rubber (SMR 20) per kilogramme on all raw rubber exported from Sabah.

“Under article 19 C (1)(a)(b)(c) only those who are qualified to hold a licence are subject to pay cess. In this case the purchasing agents or the exporters are liable to such a condition. I don’t see any reason why the farmers have to hold the brunt of these purchasing agents at their mercy.

“With the recent surge in prices of essential goods, the farmers in the rural areas are among those who are hard hit because they are basically the end users.

“I would like to quote a statement by the Agriculture Minister recently that the rubber price hike boosts the income of the smallholders. The prevailing SMR 20 currently stands within RM8-RM9 per kilogramme.

“The price of cup lumps has increased to RM3.75 per kilogramme at 50% Dry Rubber Content (DRC) as of today. Despite the increase in rubber prices, the smallholders do not derive any benefits from the sales of SMR20 because they do not sell SMR20 and most if not all only sell cup lumps which are given two classes of grade – Grade I and Grade II. Normally these smallholders sell their products at a lower grade, that is Grade II.

“In my visits to my constituency, I personally witness and talk to family members who are rubber tappers and who are struggling in trying to provide basic food necessities to their respective families.

“They have expressed their disappointment that although the price of SMR20 has increased to nearly RM9, LIGS pricing for the same is below RM5. The increase in the rubber price should have brought some consolation to them but instead, to them it’s a disappointment.

“I have brought this issue a few times in the State Assembly sittings but it seems that LIGS is doing nothing to remedy the situation. I also mentioned the illegal charging of rubber cess on the farmers but the government is shutting its ears on the matter.

“This is pure manipulation and cheating and I call upon LIGS to look at the matter very seriously if they are really sincere in protecting the interest and welfare of the farmers,” he said.

On another note, Bumburing congratulated the Federal Government for having allocated grants amounting to RM321,217,238 for the smallholders in Sabah since 2012 to 2016 which involved 26,518 hectares of replanting scheme as mentioned by the Agriculture Minister.

“However, the question remains, what happen to the cess collected by LIGS? Legally, only exporters have to pay the cess based on Section 7 para (2) of the Rubber Replanting Fund Enactment (cap 170). The smallholders do not export rubbers from Sabah and therefore are not exporters and thus the cess shouldn’t have been charged to them.

“However, they (the smallholders) seem to be charged by the purchasing agents. Into which account are the cess collected paid by the exporters? Where is the collected cess ending up to?” Bumburing asked.