RAM: Concession extension credit positive for MAHB

KUCHING: RAM Ratings views the recent extension of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) airport concession as a positive development, as it reinforces the group’s entrenched position as the sole operator of all airports owned by the Malaysian government.

“The extension also illustrates MAHB’s strong relationship with the government,” said RAM Rating’s head of Consumer and Industrial Ratings Kevin Lim, in a statement.

On February 3, 2017, MAHB announced that it had secured a 35-year extension of operating agreements for all 39 Malaysia-based airports under its management. This would allow the group to continue to operate the said airports until 2069, compared to 2034 previously.

“From the financial perspective, the move will have the effect of reducing depreciation and amortisation charges by about RM100 million per year, as some of the group’s airport-related assets can now be spread out over a longer period of 60 years – instead of 25 years previously,” it added.

“This is expected to provide some relief to the Group’s bottom-line earnings, which had been hit by steep depreciation and amortisation expenses of RM902 million in the financial year 2015,” Lim added.

“As the extension took effect on December 28, 2016, we expect MAHB to recognise a writeback of these expenses in 4QFY16.

“Having said that, we note that the terms and conditions of the extension have yet to be ironed out and will likely take another one to two years to finalise,” it said.

Among key items to be negotiated include user fee charges, passenger service charges (PSC) and the marginal cost support sum which is compensation paid by the government if the implementation of a higher PSC is delayed.

A committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Finance, other relevant parties and MAHB will be established to discuss these terms.

A shift towards less predictable and transparent policies or any adverse changes to the terms of the agreement would be viewed negatively by RAM Ratings.