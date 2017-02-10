RM12.5 mln Socso benefits paid in Sabah – director

TUARAN: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sabah has made payment for 950 cases for various benefits totalling RM7,337,941 from its Kota Kinabalu branch alone whereas the amount for the whole State was RM12,487,465 for 2,174 cases.

Socso Sabah director Ali Mohd Hindia disclosed this at a ceremony to present cheques to six recipients at Pantai Dalit near here.

According to Ali, Socso or officially known as Perkeso was entrusted with the task of implementing or enforcing the 1969 Workers’ Social Security Act and the 1971 Social Wokers’ Regulations (General).

“Through the Act and Regulations, Socso gives assurance on free medical care, physical or vocational rehabilitation facility, as well as financial benefits for the workers if they suffer from disability as a result of accidents or contracting diseases which result in them being less able to work or unable to work at all.

“If a worker dies, his dependents will get financial assurance through monthly pension so life can go on,” he added.

Ali Mohd further explained that Socso protects workers through two protection schemes – the Employment Injury Insurance Scheme and the Invalidity Pension Scheme.

“Under the Employment Injury Scheme, a worker is protected against accidents while at his work place, during travels related to work and occupational disease.

“Whereas the Pension Scheme gives 24-hour protection to the worker against invalidity or death for causes unrelated to work,” he clarified.

At the Tuaran function yesterday, the six workers received their cheque from Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Hj Noor who is also Sulaman Assemblyman and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau who is also Tuaran MP, and witnessed by Ali Mohd.

The recipients were Wong Then Sang, Recherd Saimin, Guzman Monette Marcus, Nordin Madin, the late Ruslin Pie (represented by her father), and the late Sarnah Dualang (represented by her widower).

Also present were Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Zakaria Edris, the Ministry’s permanent secretary Datuk Ginun Yangus and Tuaran District Officer AM Ibnu AK Baba.

On hand were Sabah Central Board Member Datuk Francis Goh and Tamparuli Community Development Ledaer Datuk Jahid Jahim.

Sabah Socso State deputy director Salwati Abdul Karim, senior assistant director Caira Geoffrey Abdullah and Ainah Awang were also present.