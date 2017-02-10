Sabah sets same power outage target after miss

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s electricity System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) for 2016 was recorded at 311.01 minutes (per user per year), exceeding the 250 minutes target set by the ministry.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that a number of major power supply interruption incidents had contributed to the poor index performance.

The incidents included the lightning strike in Sandakan, and the fire at Tenom Pangi Hydroelectric Dam and Tanjung Lipat main substation.

Following the incidents, said Maximus, SAIDI for Sabah was recorded at 105.5 minutes.

He stated that they had set the same target at 250 minutes for the whole of Sabah, for this year.

Although the ministry is confident of achieving the 250 minutes target, Maximus took note of the frequent scheduled power interruption, that is expected to happen.

He disclosed that an additional target had also been set, that is to maintain the SAIDI for Sector One less than 150 minutes in 2018 and 200 minutes for this year.

Sector One areas include Kota Kinabalu, Federal Territory of Labuan, Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud and Papar.

To achieve these targets, he said a Task Force SAIDI 150 (TF150) was established in October 2016.

“The task force consists of 45 Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) officers and 15 Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) officers.

“They will focus on efforts to achieve our SAIDI target of 150 minutes come May 2018 for Sector One Sabah and three selected areas,” he said when speaking at the Chinese New Year Luncheon with the Media, here yesterday.

He said that the ministry was overlooking power supply projects that had been approved and being implemented by SESB and the Sabah Power Supply Special Projects team to ensure their completion according to schedule.

They are also working with other agencies at the relevant federal and state government level to ensure smooth implementation of power supply projects in the State.