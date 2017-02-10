Sabahans lead in good road practices – director

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans appear to have become better drivers as statistics show the State recorded the biggest drop in road accidents and fatalities in the country.

Sabah Road Safety Department (RSD) director Herdiansah Abdul Karim said he believes Sabahans are already on the way to becoming five-star drivers as the numbers showed that drivers are already practising proper road etiquette.

“Sabah is actually leading the way in good road practices, as we recorded a commendable reduction in terms of road accidents and fatalities in the last five years.

“However, we still need a study on drivers’ behaviour towards road safety so that we can maintain the quality in the long run,” Herdiansah told a press conference at the Sabah Skills & Training Centre (SSTC) launch of its Defensive Driving Course 2.0.

He said the enhanced version of the course now includes the element of traffic psychology, which is the first of its kind for any driving course.

“Now is the high time to upgrade the value of that module, which now comprises traffic psychology, something that most defensive driving courses do not have. In fact, this is the first driving course to include psychological evaluation,” he said.

Since 2010, SSTC had conducted defensive driving training for more than 800 participants, together with Star Leaders Sdn Bhd. However, in 2016, concerted efforts have been put into enhancing the existing module with psychological elements, namely driving process (the effects of personality, emotions and risk-taking behaviour on the road), perception, sensation and visual attention, alongside mental workload.

SSTC and RSD collaborated with the Faculty of Psychology and Education, University Malaysia Sabah (UMS), led by Dr. Gertrude Cosmas to curate the enhanced course.

Dr. Gertrude explained that participants of the course are required to answer a pre- and post-module questionnaire, which will gauge their attitude towards road safety awareness.

She further said that in preliminary workshops that had already been run, she noticed a marked difference in participants’ responses, which showed that the course is able to produce encouraging results.

SSTC director, Natalie Fung, also said that there was greater awareness of road safety after the workshop. She added that once the foundation has been laid, SSTC intends to start the actual programme in the near future.

Herdiansah also noted a possible cooperation with the Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licencing Board (LPKP) to partake in the two-day course, to improve the quality of public transport drivers. However, he said, the course is open to everybody including everyday commuters, and not only to those in the industry.

With four different simulators (two for sedans and one each for heavy vehicles and buses), SSTC aims to cater to different drivers with a comprehensive course, after which drivers will receive a special safety card as proof of them having completed the module.

Industry players can also send drivers for a refresher course after two years or so, and SSTC conducts the course all year around.