State govt recognises Chinese education, gives RM1 million

KUCHING: The state government has once again given its recognition to Chinese schools in the state by giving an additional allocation of RM1 million this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said this would make it RM6 million in total allocation given to vernacular schools in the state.

“As the sixth chief minister, I will continue with what was promised by the late Tok Nan and I will continue to deliver his policies including what he has promised to Chinese schools in the state.

“We will continue to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and are also giving an additional RM1 million allocation this year, making the total to RM6 million as promised by him (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem),” he said at the launch of SJK Chung Hua No 4’s new building which was declared open by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak here yesterday.

Abang Johari also said the state government had always been concerned about Chinese education and as such provided assistance and facilities to Chinese schools.

“We are aware that besides being able to communicate in English, Mandarin is also an important language because it enables us to communicate with China, one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

“This is why, we must encourage more of our children to study at Chinese schools and I am especially proud to note that there are many Bumiputera students studying in this school,” he said.

During the event, Abang Johari also presented a cheque of RM250,000 on behalf of the state government to the committee of the management of Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No 1, 3 and 4, which was received by its chairman Datuk Richard Wee.

Meanwhile, SJK Chung Hua No 4 Building Committee chairman Chai Voon Tok said the completion of the new school building comprising a multi-purpose hall, canteen, office and eight classrooms marked a new chapter in the history of the school.

“With the commitment and hard work of renowned local contractor Tan Guek Kee and his workers, they have managed to complete this majestic new school building costing RM4.6 million within four months.

“Not only has he undertaken the completion of the school building below cost, Tan Guek Kee has also donated RM1.33 million to the school. With his donation together with the balance collected from our fund-raising drives, we have decided to refurbish and revamp all the existing school buildings at the cost of around RM1.9 million,” he said.

Chai also expressed his gratitude to Najib for the RM1.5 million grant towards this project as well as to Abang Johari who had not only allocated RM800,000 to the school but also took good care of SJK Chung Hua No4 and Chung Hua Middle School No4 which are both under his Satok constituency.

“He has never failed to support us financially whenever the schools needed help. Indeed, he understands that education has always been a subject close to the heart of the Chinese community.”

Chai also took the opportunity to appeal to Najib to expedite the recognition of UEC by the federal government.

“This has been the long standing wish of the Chinese community in this country,” he said.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian were also present at the function.