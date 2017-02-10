Survivor removes life jackets from dead wife, daughter

KOTA KINABALU: It must be hard for a father to let go of his dead wife and daughter just to stay afloat for help to arrive after their catamaran sank off Pulau Mengalum on Jan 28.

Li Feng, 39, who survived the tragedy lost his wife Jian Yi Yang, 38, and 10-year-old daughter, Yu Xuan Li, when the catamaran that was carrying 28 tourists and three crewmen capsized about an hour after it left the Tanjung Aru jetty for Pulau Mengalum.

Li also did what many would have done by removing the life jackets from his dead wife and daughter for other survivors before letting go of his family in the water.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Malaysian Maritime) Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said based on interviews with some of the survivors, Li claimed that both his wife and daughter did not survive the incident and were already dead hours after the catamaran sank.

“Realizing that his family members have died, the father did the only thing he could do by removing the life jackets from his wife and daughter and handed them to other survivors whose life jackets were damaged.

“The father then released his family (wife and daughter) in the water just to stay afloat for help to arrive,” said Zubil in a press conference at the MMEA headquarters here yesterday.

Another survivor also told authorities that she had removed a life jacket from a dead person and handed it to another survivor.

“Another survivor also told us to have seen a man holding onto the rail of the catamaran and refused to let go,” said Zubil.

Based on the interviews, authorities now confirmed that two of the remaining five victims still missing in the tragedy are confirmed dead.

Among those dead are Yu Xuan Li, and another tourist.

The body of Li’s wife, Jian Yi Yang, was found entangled in a fishing net between Pulau Mengalum and Pulau Tiga on February 4.

On the fate of the remaining three people, including the second boat crewman, Absoy Kasim, Zubil said chances for them to survive in the water was slim as it had been almost two weeks since the incident happened.

A survivor also claimed to have seen Absoy, who just started working as a crewman with the company, removing his life jacket and giving it to another survivor, said Zubil.

“Search operations are now being focused on these three missing persons but chances for them to survive is very slim,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zubil said the search and rescue team found a life jacket near Labuan waters around 10am yesterday, and would be handed to the relevant authority for further action.

As of yesterday, five orange life jackets were already found by search and rescue teams.

The first four life jackets were found on Jan 31, Feb 1, Feb 4 and Feb 7.

Commenting on the life jackets, Zubil said none of the five life jackets found belonged to the Golden Sailing tour company.

“We have showed the jackets and photos of them to a tourist guide from Golden Sailing who assured that none of it belongs to them.

“So we believe some of the missing victims may still have their life jackets on them,” said Zubil.

A catamaran carrying 28 tourists and three crewmen capsized about an hour after it left the Tanjung Aru jetty for Mengalum Island around 9am on Jan 28.

The boat was scheduled to arrive some two hours but never made it to its destination as it was believed hit by strong waves due to bad weather some eight nautical miles.

Following the incident, a search and rescue operation was mounted by the relevant authorities and managed to rescue 20 of the tourists

Four of the tourists were found dead while four, including a 10-year-old child, are still missing.

The boat skipper and one of his crewmen were rescued by fishermen off Kudat on Sunday morning, while the second crewman is among the missing tourists.