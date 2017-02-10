Tawau speedboat capsize: Six bodies recovered in Indonesian waters

TAWAU: Six bodies believed of passengers of a speedboat that capsized in heavy seas and strong waves in the waters off Batu Payung, Tinagat, near here, on February 7, were recovered in Indonesian waters yesterday.

Tawau police chief ACP Fadil bin Hj Marsus said the six bodies were that of man, a woman, a pregnant woman and three boys. They were sent back to Nunukan by the Indonesian search and rescue team.

Fadil said the bloated body of the male adult was found floating at Sg Taiwan area in Sebatik, Indonesia about 9.15am yesterday but the actual location had not been identified.

Two hours later, the body of a woman and a boy were also found floating at Karang Unaran area in Sebatik, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the husband and wife couple who survived the tragedy after being in the sea for hours with only their life jackets before they were rescued by fishermen at the Batu Payung beach on the evening of February 7 are reportedly in stable condition in the Tawau General Hospital.

Budiman bin Muslimin, 24, and his wife, Hasmida bte Masaniaga, 24, are still under observation in the hospital after drinking volumes of sea water and swallowing sand during their ordeal at sea. The couple who were not in possession of any documents, were believed to be from West and South Sulawesi.

Fadil said some families of the victims had lodged police reports about 10.25 pm on February 8.

The victims who are still missing are Amiruddin bin Beddure, Hadra binti Hadde, Taqi bin Muhd Zaki, Muhd Faiz, Nur Hafizah and Muhd Ashraf. They were all believed to be passengers on the boat when it capsized.

“The place where the boat departed for the trip to Indonesia is not the regular route but an alternative route used for illegal landings with high risks of loss of life due to the sea conditions apart from being illegal.

“Consequently, as their departure movement was unknown, this has caused a delay in initiating rescue work. We are now also seeking the boat owner and the manager responsible for transporting these passengers from Batu Payung to Sg Nyamok.

“A rescue mission operation room has been set up in the conference room of Tawau police station which include all the enforcement agencies such as the marine police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), ESSCom, etc., while a control centre has been set up at the Tawau Yacht Club. The Indonesian Consulate in Tawau has also been informed about this incident at about 7.30 pm on February 8,” Fadil pointed out.

Meanwhile, the area for the search and rescue operation would be widened between Tinagat and Indera Sabah, according to the MMEA.

The boat, with 15 people on board, was believed to have capsized at about 12.30 am while on its way to Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia. The 15 victims (12 males and three females) included one infant.