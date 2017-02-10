Upload info on welfare activities to social media to create public awareness — Rosmah

ALOR SETAR: The welfare bodies of wives of Barisan Nasional (BN) elected representatives were urged to more frequently upload information on their activities to the social media to create awareness among the grassroots on their welfare work and contributions.

The prime minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who made the call, said various programmes had been organised by these associations for the people’s welfare but unfortunately, many were not aware of the charitable work carried out by these bodies. Rosmah is the president of the Charitable and Welfare Body of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti).

“We do not wish to harp on our efforts and contributions. Nevertheless, it is important for the public to know, so whether we like it or not, we need to use the current (popular) means of (information) dissemination, that is, the social media.

“(Therefore), I urge these welfare bodies in the respective states to create Facebook page, open an Instagram account and upload photos of activities, create a creative hashtag, get many followers and viral the activities carried out.” — Bernama