Conduct studies first if Sabah decides to call for early state polls – DPM

KOTA KINABALU: Studies and analysis must be carried out if the Sabah government decides to call for a state election before the general election, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the matter would be discussed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I think we should be open to undertake some research and analysis if the Sabah state government decides to hold early polls.

“Of course, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman must have strong reasons if he wants to propose that (state election), ” he told reporters after launching the Sabah Wanita UMNO’s Information and Media Squad here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is UMNO acting deputy president, was asked on the possibility of the state government intending to call for an early state election.

He said when indepth research and analysis on the viability of calling for an early state election was finalised, some considerations needed to be taken before any decisions were made by the BN leadership.

On several closed door meetings with state BN and UMNO, which he attended here since yesterday, Ahmad Zahid expressed satisfaction with the state leadership’s ability concerning the party’s struggles.

“I am very positive with the stewardship of the state UMNO and BN and I feel that the level of their leadership ability is of utmost importance,” he said.

Earlier the deputy prime minister said he was committed in helping women by ensuring women accounted for 30 per cent of the country’s policy makers, including as election candidates.

“I will find a way so that this 30 per cent request is achieved. Enough of talking rhetorically,” he said.

“I will talk to the prime minister that more women, especially in Sabah, are given the opportunity to be candidates for the Parlimentary and state seats,” he said.

He also acknowledged the extraordinary ability of the UMNO Wanita, whose sincerity to work for the people had been proven even though the party faced slander from the opposition, especially on social media.

“The people are often confused by information being used as the opposition’s propaganda.

“We need to have new approaches so that the opposition does not undermine our credibility. UMNO’s integrity must be safeguarded,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also urged UMNO Wanita to hold engagements with the women’s movement of other BN component parties to further strengthen the women machinery in BN. – Bernama