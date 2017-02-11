Crocs must break out of the basement in Penang

File photo of Mateo Roskam warming up for the training session. Dato Posa Majais

KUCHING: Sarawak must beat Penang in a bottom-of-the-table clash in the Super League at the Bandaraya Stadium in Penang tonight, with FA of Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais saying the Crocs must win at all costs to free themselves from the relegation zone.

“The result will also be a yardstick to show Sarawak’s true capability and how far it can go this season. We must win. There is no alternative but to win to improve our position in the league. I hope all the players are aware of the present situation and strive hard to secure our first win,” said Posa.

He felt that the win over Penang was crucial as it would change the “mood” of the players and improve Sarawak’s position in the standings.

Posa, also Sarawak team manager, is banking on head coach David Usop to figure out a strategic plan to ensure that the Crocs will not let slip the golden opportunity to collect three full points.

He also hoped that the Crocs will not be complacent byt go all out for a win.

“I hope our players will have a renewed spirit to bounce back from two previous defeats in their hunt for their first victory,” added Posa. “Penang will certainly capitalise on their home ground advantage to secure their first three points and their coach will be devising a plan to upstage us,” he pointed out.

Posa hoped the return of two key players defender Ramesh Laiban Huat and Croatian import striker Mateo Roskam would provide an extra tonic in the Crocs’ mission to register their first win.

Sarawak are now second last in the league standings with only one point after three games while Penang are languishing at the bottom of the table after losing all three games.