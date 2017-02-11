Football 

Limbang bent on vengeance in RFL match against Serian

Limbang ready to take on Serian this afternoon at the national-level Rakyat Football League 2016/2017 at Limbang Sports Complex.

Limbang ready to take on Serian this afternoon at the national-level Rakyat Football League 2016/2017 at Limbang Sports Complex.

LIMBANG: Limbang are determined to defeat  Serian today (Feb 11) in  the  first leg of the national-level  Rakyat Football League 2016/2017 at Limbang Sports Complex to atone for its defeat in the qualifying round.

Limbang FA (LFA) deputy president Alidin @ Brahim Tawar said Limbang should focus on its prime mission to win the first leg and compete in subsequent rounds at national level.

“Our team had trained hard and are ever ready to take Serian and other teams. Among the strategies were taking in more players to beef up strength of the team,” he said yesterday.

He said playing on home ground today will give advantage to Limbang who were defeated 0-4  by Serian in the qualifying round of the league earlier at the Serian Sports Complex.

Limbang is in Group C of the league with Serian, Labuan Federal Territory and Kota Belud/Kota Marudu/Keningau.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of