Limbang bent on vengeance in RFL match against Serian

LIMBANG: Limbang are determined to defeat Serian today (Feb 11) in the first leg of the national-level Rakyat Football League 2016/2017 at Limbang Sports Complex to atone for its defeat in the qualifying round.

Limbang FA (LFA) deputy president Alidin @ Brahim Tawar said Limbang should focus on its prime mission to win the first leg and compete in subsequent rounds at national level.

“Our team had trained hard and are ever ready to take Serian and other teams. Among the strategies were taking in more players to beef up strength of the team,” he said yesterday.

He said playing on home ground today will give advantage to Limbang who were defeated 0-4 by Serian in the qualifying round of the league earlier at the Serian Sports Complex.

Limbang is in Group C of the league with Serian, Labuan Federal Territory and Kota Belud/Kota Marudu/Keningau.