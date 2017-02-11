Penang Umno points out legal flaw in issuing fatwa

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang Umno yesterday pointed out a legal flaw in the issuing of ‘fatwa’ (ruling) in the state.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman, said the requirement for a fatwa of the State Fatwa Committee to be forwarded first to the State Executive Council before getting the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong contravened Clauses 3 and 4 of Section 48 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Penang) Enactment 2004.

He said the section did not state that the fatwa approved by the Penang Fatwa Committee should be referred to the State Executive Council chaired by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng before it is presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for His Majesty’s consent.

Clause 3 of Section 48 of the enactment states that after a fatwa is prepared, the Mufti should present it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for His Majesty’s consent to gazette it.

Clause 4 states that after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had given the consent, the Fatwa Committee should inform the State Government to have the fatwa published in the gazette.

Zainal Abidin said that on Jan 31 this year, Penang Mufti Datuk Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor stated that the decision to gazette a fatwa of the State Fatwa Committee should be tabled at the meeting of the State Executive Council by the State Secretary before it is presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“This is contrary to Clauses 3 and 4 of Section 48 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Penang) Enactment 2004,” he said to reporters when commenting on media reports of alleged interference of the DAP-led Penang government in the issuing of fatwa in the state.

Zainal Abidin said there was evidence of interference because a letter dated May 26, 2010, from the State Religious Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Malik Kassim to the then Penang Mufti on fatwa matters was copied to Lim who had chaired the meeting of the State Executive Council. — Bernama