PM: Jamilah earned her candidacy through merits, capability

LUNDU: Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu earned her BN Tanjong Datu by-election candidacy through her own merits and capability.

Jamilah is known to be very close to the people and BN studies have shown that she is the most popular candidate in the area.

“Jamilah’s candidacy is based on merits and capability and for the sake of continuity of the family dynasty. It is also due to her own personality which is candid and friendly and well accepted by all,” said Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He added that Jamilah was a candidate deemed ‘satisfactory’ by by people of the area.

“The late chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had a big agenda here. Projects totalling RM860 million have been planned. It is important that these projects must be continued and Datuk Jamilah is the person who can do that. She is the person who can ensure that Tok Nan’s agenda will be implemented.

“Based on these criteria, Datuk Jamilah has been chosen the candidate,” said Najib when officiating at the opening of Medan Selera Lundu here yesterday.

He said the contribution of Adenan should not be forgotten as he (Adenan) was the one who fought for Telok Melano-Sematan road to be included in the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“Initially, the road was not included in the project. However, Adenan fought for it and because Telok Melano is inundated for about four months each year during the monsoon season and also due to its huge potential as a tourist destination, the federal government agreed to include that stretch of road.

“When I first agreed to include Telok Melano-Sematan road in the Pan Borneo Highway project, I did not know that it would be so expensive. For this stretch of road, we have to allocate an additional RM580 million but we are happy to do it for the people of the area and Sarawak,” said Najib.

He said the Pan Borneo Highway was an example of how the federal government was helping Sarawak’s every need.

“Tan Sri Alfred Jabu has taken note of the number of times I have visited Sarawak. I have been here 60 times! And in my walkabouts, I have announced as much as RM1.8 billion allocation for Sarawak,” added Najib.

On the Tanjong Datu by-election on Feb 18, Najib called on voters to give BN a ‘convincing’ win.

“When we vote, we want to vote for someone who can change ourselves and guarantee our future. There is no point for protest vote or vote based on the instigation of some individuals.”