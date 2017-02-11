Nation 

Public urged not to politicise pig bristle brush issues

A supermarket in Miri has complied with the regulation by labelling their bristle paint brush made from pig hair as non halal.

LARUT: The Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumer Affairs Ministry has urged everyone to refrain from turning the pig bristle paint brush issue into a major political issue.

Its minister, Datuk Seri  Hamzah Zainudin said as a multiracial and multireligious country, the issue should be dealt with carefully to avoid any problems and misunderstanding.

“The traders didn’t know as they were not informed that the paint brushes were made from pig bristles,” he told reporters near Batu Kurau here yesterday.

On Thursday, the ministry gave all traders one month to label animal-hair products, including pig bristle paint brushes, on their shelves.

Hamzah denied claims that the ministry was not serious in addressing the issue over products made of animal parts.

Hamzah added that the ministry’s enforcement officers had been instructed to go to the ground to advise traders to label all products made from  any parts of pigs or dogs, which were considered unclean in Islam.

During the one-month period traders would only be advised to comply with the regulation and no summonses would be issued.

“However, if the traders fail to do so after the one-month period, the ministry will not hesitate to initiate action against them under the Trade Descriptions (Goods Made from any part of Pig or Dog) Order 2013,” he said. – Bernama

