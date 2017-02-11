Subang Jaya fire victims cremated in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The four members of a family who died in a fire at their house in Subang Jaya, Selangor, last Monday were cremated yesterday at the Berapit Crematorium here.

The remains of Lim Ah Kok, 58, his wife Goh Bee Khim, 52, and their two sons Lim Yong Liang, 20, and Lim Yong Wei, 17, were taken from the Jalan Bunga Raya Merah Funeral Parlour in Mak Mandin near here to the crematorium at 12.50pm.

Lim Yi Jun, 21, the daughter of the dead couple, and Ah Kok’s mother, Yeoh Ah Keow, 80, were joined by about 200 relatives and friends for the last rites at the crematorium.

Ah Kok, Bee Khim, Yong Liang and Yong Wei died of smoke inhalation in the fire that occurred at 5.30am at their double-storey house in USJ 2, Subang Jaya, last Monday.

Yi Jun, an actuarial science student at UCSI University, lives in Taman Connaught, Cheras, and was not at the family home on the day of the fire.

When approached by reporters, she said she had to be strong and not cry, especially in front of her grandmother as she did not want Ah Keow to be sad over her plight.

“I must pretend to be calm and stay tough to settle all matters.

I have passed the toughest moment when I had to identify my parents and brothers’ bodies one by one at the mortuary of Serdang Hospital.

“I think I am able to handle my emotions well now,” she said.

Yi Jun said she would take a break for one semester and stay with her grandmother in Mak Mandin to handle the family affairs before returning to Cheras to resume her studies.

She said she would not return to stay at the family home in Subang Jaya for fear of being haunted by memories of their life together as a family.— Bernama