Teach ‘kapcai’ riders road discipline, Zahid tells superbikers

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Government aims to reduce road accidents and deaths by 20 percent yearly.

About 521,466 road accidents were reported throughout the country last year, while the number of deaths resulting from the accidents were 7,100.

“This is a sad figure. More than 50 percent of the deaths involved motorcycles with horsepower that were 500cc or under,” said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Borneo Solidarity Ride 2017 held at Oceanus near here yesterday.

The figure, he said, was the highest recorded within the period of five years.

He said since Malaysia was heading towards a developed nation status, it needed to bring down this figure,

Members of the big bikers associations were urged to play their part to engage with other motorcyclists and train them so that they would be disciplined as road users and bring down the road accident and death percentages in the country within five years.

He also proposed that a campaign “Get the kapcai” which refers to lower horsepower motorcycles, be carried out by the Superbike Association Malaysia (SAM) to carry out motoring discipline training.

During the event, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman was also requested to become the patron of the big bikers associations in the state.

Zahid also said once the Pan Borneo Highway was completed in 2022, he hoped to partake in the 2022 Borneo Solidarity Ride with Musa, which will cover both Sabah and Sarawak.

He hoped that highway would not become a venue for people to carry out racing activities and risk their lives.

“Use it with care,” he advised.

Present at the event were Musa and City Hall Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai.