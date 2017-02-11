Three Chinese appointed Tuaran councillors

TUARAN: Three Chinese were among the 20 Tuaran District Councillors appointed for the term of 2017-18 who took their oath-of-office at a resort at Pantai Dalit near here yesterday.

They were Paul Yong Hen Vui, Robert Sim Chee Sing and Alexander Lo Su Hyen.

They were sworn-in before Tuaran District Officer who is also the Chairman of the Tuaran District Council, AM Ibnu AK Baba.

They later received their instruments of appointment from Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Hj Noor who is also Sulaman Assemblyman. Sulaman is one of the three state constituencies which make up the Tuaran parliamentary seat.

Paul Yong represents the Tuaran Chinese Chamber of Commerce. He is also active in Chinese school boards and NGOs.

Robert Sim was representing the Tuaran MCA. He is also active in Chinese NGOs including the Hokkien Association.

Alex Lo was representing Tuaran LDP and is also the Chairman of the Tuaran District Hakka Association besides being active in other Chinese NGOs.

Meanwhile, Paul Yong who is a former District Councillor being reappointed is among the five ‘new faces’ who were sworn-in.

The others are Hj Rekan Hj Setan, Nikah Gabintal, Juliana Singkum and Mohamad Nanti.

Nikah is the Wanita leader of PBS Kiulu Division and she is believed to be the first woman from Kiulu to be appointed a district councillor.

Among the incumbents who were retained was Nikah’s fellow countryman from Kiulu, football coach Timbangan @ Gosutim Ganai or more popularly known as Justin Ganai.

The others are PBS Sulaman leader Stephen Ebon Sayah, Marsah Muyung, Peter Lintar, Azmat Lawis, Afizal Aldin, Pius Dungkat, Malijin Lagoh, Romeo Sindeh and Sabli Nasi.

Also in the line-up are Roslani Abdullah who represents the Hawkers & Petty Traders Association, Hj Yusof Sainuddin and Stephen Basin Masaun.

Also present at the function were Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Zakaria Edris and the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Datuk Ginun Yangus, State Central Board Member Datuk Francis Goh and Tamparuli Community Development Leader Datuk Jahim Jahim.