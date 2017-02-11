Warisan Youth lodges MACC report against individual

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate yet another individual allegedly involved in the Sabah Water Department case who is still at large.

Sabah Warisan Youth chief Datuk Azis Jamman said during a press conference that a thorough investigation should be held against the individual as a large sum of money was found at his office, but the person remained free until today.

“We are not interfering with the investigation carried out by MACC concerning the case, but we would like to report to MACC to also investigate this individual,” he said.

“What is the offence when a government officer is found keeping large sums of money at his office?” asked Azis.

He added that many parties had asked concerning the development of the case.

“About RM114.5 million was confiscated on Oct 4, and this led to the arrest of several key individuals in the government agency,” he said.

However, during the prosecution on Dec 29, it was stated only RM60 million was involved.

“Where is the remaining money that was confiscated and how is it that the individuals are now free? It is believed that the individual concerned had also rented land to a government agency for RM677,000 per annum,” he alleged.

In addition, the individual concerned also owned water treatment companies in Tuaran, Sipitang and Beaufort and got contracts from the government amounting to not less than RM1.9 million per annum for a period of 20 years, he said.

“A thorough investigation needs to be carried out on the individual concerned to uphold justice for the people of Sabah.”