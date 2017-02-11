Yayasan Sabah Group takes part in Petronas CSI

KOTA MARUDU: Yayasan Sabah Group continuously involves in community outreach programme by participating in the exhibition of Petronas Corporate Social Investment in Sabah.

The event was held at Kota Marudu Multipurpose Hall on February 9 organised by the Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) with the theme “Education, Environment, Community Wellbeing and Development”.

Yayasan Sabah Group participated in the event through an exhibition that highlighted the Group’s contributions in Sabah towards conservation in the State as well as the Imbak Canyon Studies Centre, a collaboration between Yayasan Sabah Group and Petronas which also involved Community Outreach, Public Awareness, Research Programme, Capacity Building and Development among others.

The exhibition was officiated by the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman.

Also present were Petronas chairman Tan Sri Sidek Hassan, Assistant Minister for Community Development and Consumer Affairs Datuk Lasiah @ Anita Baranting, Petronas East Coast North Zone group manager Hajah Rosinah Haji Moin and Yayasan Sabah Group Conservation and Environmental Management Division senior officer Rosti Sandayan