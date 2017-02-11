Nation 

Youth detained for allegedly insulting Agong on Facebook

SHAH ALAM: The police have detained a man for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Nazrin Shah on his Facebook page.

The 19-year-old suspect, from Johor was picked up when he arrived at the Shah Alam police headquarters here about 5pm yesterday, to have his statement recorded.

Shah Alam police chief, ACP Shafien Mamat said prior to turning up at the police headquarters, the suspect lodged a police report in Lanchang, Pahang, where he lived and worked.

He said the man claimed some individuals uploaded his posting, using his account, ‘Arif Senai’, and the police report was referred to the Shah Alam police.

“We seized the suspect’s mobile phone to facilitate investigations and he has been remanded until Monday.  The case is investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Shafien said the department was also working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to trace the owner of another Facebook account under the name, ‘Aman Jebat’ on suspicion of committing a similar offence.

On Thursday, a police report was lodged by a man who claimed that ‘Arif Senai’ insulted Sultan Muhammad V and Sultan Nazrin on his Facebook account while ‘Aman Jebat’ insulted the royal family. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (100%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of