Zahid denies claims Anifah quits Cabinet

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied claims by Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has or will resign from the Cabinet.

“I would like to confirm that there has been no resignation tendered by any senior minister. I know the Selangor Menteri Besar is referring to news spread through social networking sites claiming Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, the Foreign Minister, has or will resign.

“Last night, witnesses have seen that I was with Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, and today, he has gone to Brussels representing Malaysia as the Foreign Minister. This means, the Menteri Besar (of Selangor) is trying to deceive the people through news which is untrue,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after launching the 45th People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) Day national-level celebration at the Padang Merdeka here today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, federal and state ministers, as well as Rela director-general Zulkifli Abidin.

According to Ahmad Zahid, last night he and Anifah along with Musa had attended a Sabah UMNO event, and he had even posted a picture of himself and Anifah through Twitter.

“This is the kind of deception being done. I know of many other lies which will be out and even in the last two general elections such (false) news were spread,” he said. – Bernama