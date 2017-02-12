Chinese calligraphy event in Sibu breaks record for most number of participants

Children hold up their completed calligraphy works at the event. A section of the participants at the Chinese Calligraphy Event, holding up their work. Ladies trying their hand at calligraphy at the event.

SIBU: United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division made its way into the Malaysia Book of Records today for the most number of participants in a Chinese calligraphy event, with a whopping 6,140 participants.

This was confirmed by the Malaysia Book of Records office manager Lee Pooi Leng and witnessed by Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, Dong Zong chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee.

Lee handed the attempt certificate to UCA president Kong Hian Khim.

The event, which was held at UniCity, Jalan Wawasan here created a new record that smashed the ‘Largest Chinese Calligraphy Event’ currently held by Teluk Intan, Perak, with 3,067 participants.

At the same time, UCA akso attempted to break the Guinness World Record on ‘Largest Calligraphy Lesson’.

It will be sending documentation including videos to London for judging, with the result expected to be announced soon.

Speaking to reporters later, Kong said the achievement was the pride of Sibu.

He did not expect the number to double that of Teluk Intan.

“I am indeed very happy that we achieved a new record and would like to thank the people of Sibu for this momentous achievement,” Kong said.