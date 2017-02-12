‘Climate change won’t impact Batang Ai HEP’

KUCHING: A research article ‘Potential Impact of Climate Change on Inflows to the Batang Ai Reservoir, Malaysia’ has concluded that the reservoir inflow of Batang Ai hydroelectricity plant (HEP) will not be affected by potential changes in weather patterns due to climate change.

The article appeared on the ‘International Journal on Hydropower & Dams’ (Issue one, 2017) – co-authored by two of Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB)’s hydrologists, Mubasher Hussain and Susie Nadya David Asen, together with KW Yusof and MR Mustafa, who are an associate professor and a senior lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), respectively.

Mubasher also presented the article at the ‘Hydro 2016 International Conference and Exhibition’ in Montreux, Switzerland last October.

Based on a study to determine possible climate change impact on the inflow to Batang Ai HEP to help assess future annual energy yields for the plant, it is concluded that there would be no change in the annual inflow although the driest month of July would be wetter than what it was in the past, while August and September would receive slightly lower rainfall over the next decade.

Built over 30 years ago, Batang Ai HEP is the first milestone in SEB’s journey towards renewable energy.

It also showcases the symbiotic relationship between hydropower generation, community development and wildlife conservation.

James Ung, the executive vice president of SEB Power Sdn Bhd – the power generation subsidiary of SEB – pointed out that about 75 per cent of the state’s generation mix derived from hydropower plants.

“The study is important to understand the climate resilience of our hydro-plants and I am very proud of the contribution of our team towards building up the body of knowledge we have in this area.

“Being featured on an esteemed industrial journal like the ‘International Journal on Hydropower & Dams’ speaks volumes of our ability to stand alongside leaders in hydropower,” he said in a statement yesterday.

SEB is a sustainability partner of the International Hydropower Association (IHA) and is guided by the IHA’s ‘Sustainability Assessment Protocol’ and other international best practices to measure and report against a full range of measures of sustainability.

SEB continues to study the potential impact of weather changes on HEPs.

SEB Hydro vice president Polycarp Wong said: “At the moment, the team is conducting another study on rainfall projection over the Rajang River Basin under various future climate scenarios as per Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s guidelines.”

Sarawak’s major HEPs such as the 2,400MW Bakun HEP, the 944MW Murum HEP and the upcoming 1,285MW Baleh HEP are located in upper Rajang River Basin.

The study of climate change impacts will provide the guidance for climate resilience and adaptation of these hydropower assets.

Mubasher – SEB’s senior hydrologist – is currently undertaking his PhD research whilst working full-time.

His area of research focuses on climatic change impact on hydropower in Sarawak, whereas Susie Nadya deals with hydrological and hydropower energy assessments for hydroelectric projects.