Collaboration among reps essential for good service delivery – Nancy

SADONG JAYA: Elected representatives must be fair in delivering services to the people regardless of race and religion.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri emphasised that fairness to all was the key to ensure unity among the people.

“When unity is strong, it will become the string that binds people together and strengthen our cooperation. As such, I am grateful that the Sarawak Development Office (SDO) is here to justify projects that have been approved by my office as well as the DUN office here for the sake of the people’s development in this area,” she said at the presentation of a funeral van to Sadong Jaya Mosque Board of Trustees at Darul Iman Mosque here yesterday.

Such approach, Nancy pointed out, was part of the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) that emphasised on inter-agency and intra-agency collaboration and coordination.

“We go down to the field together with the elected representatives to tackle and find solutions to problems and needs of the people. This is how we help the people which is also applied in my Ziarah Kamek programme where various government agencies like District Office, Health Office and the Welfare offices in Simunjan and Asajaya serve as the coordinators of federal and state government’s various assistance and projects,” she added.

Nancy pointed out that a strong collaboration coupled with a caring government was crucial to help lighten the burden of the poor and the deserving groups.

On the funeral van, she said it would benefit the people of Sadong Jaya and the surrounding areas including Ensengei.

“However, I have yet to receive any applications or requests from non-Islam community on their needs to date. As such, I encourage the community leaders present today (yesterday) to present any request and needs,” she urged.

Nancy also called on the people to enhance cooperation so as to bring more development to Sadong Jaya.

“The government has planned many developments for this area, some which have already been completed,” she added.

Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo, SDO officer Mohd Zaki Mahyuddin and Nancy’s political secretary Mohamad Kamaluddin Mohamed Effendie were among those present.