Crocodile culling on in Skrang River

SRI AMAN: There has been no let-up in Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC)’s crocodile culling programme as manifested by the latest culling operation in Sungai Skrang.

The Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) from SFC headquarters, according to a press release yesterday, was dispatched to Skrang earlier this week to hunt down the crocodile that had attacked and killed Aji Inyau, 73, from Rh Kejemut in January.

“The team commenced on Feb 7 the operation in which 11 baited hooks were placed along the river where Aji was attacked,” the statement said.

A male crocodile took the bait on one of the hooks on Thursday evening and was hauled ashore at 8.30 that night.

The reptile which measured 3.14m in length and weighed about 200kg was deemed capable of the said attack.

“The operation covered 4km along the stretch of Sungai Skrang and the croc was hooked just 200m from where the victim was attacked,” the statement added.

SFC disclosed that the culling operation would now be shifted to Sungai Santubong where another fatal crocodile attack had been reported to occur last Wednesday.