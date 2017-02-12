DAP members resign, cite disappointment with party leadership

KUCHING: One DAP member of parliament and three state elected assemblymen have resigned from DAP, reported Oriental Daily.

The four, Kota Melaka MP Sim Tong Him, Duyong assemblyman Goh Leong San, Bachang assemblyman Lim Jak Wong and Kesidang assemblyman Chin Choong Seong, announced their resignation at a press conference today.

In a video clip uploaded online by Oriental Daily, the four said they have lost their confidence and were “disappointed with the leadership of the party” and that “the party has strayed from its original goals and objectives”.

Sim and Goh also apologised to the people for supporting PAS in the 13th general election and encouraging non-Muslims to support PAS, which they said had caused the “acceleration of Islamisation of the country”.

In an immediate response, DAP MP for Kluang Liew Chin Tong denied that the party had lost its principles.

Lies, who is also the political education director of DAP, said as it is only between three months to one year to the 14th General Election, party members should not cause any confusion during this time.

“If they can’t see the big picture and exit the party, then we wish them all the best. National DAP and Meleka Branch will move on,” Liew said.

Liew also said it was not the culture of DAP members to resign when they lost in party elections.

“Party elections are a healthy journey of democracy. We should be united,” Liew said.