Dept seizes truck, 87 unmarked logs

BELAGA: A group of enforcement officers from the Forest Department’s Bintulu Regional Office seized 87 logs of various sizes and species as well as a logging truck near Sungai Koyan, Belaga recently.

During the raid, the truck driver was also detained and brought to the nearest police station for further investigation.

A physical inspection of the logs found that they were unmarked, without property or royalty marks embossed.

The case will be investigated under Section 96 (1) for unlawful possession of forest produce as provided for under Section 96 (2)(a)(b) of the Forest Ordinance 2015 Chapter 71.

The offence carries a fine of between RM25,000 and RM150,000, or a maximum imprisonment term of five years, or both.

The truck was seized under Section 73 of the same Ordinance.

Members of the public who have any information or see any suspicious logging activities are requested to contact the Forest Department hotline on 1800-887777.