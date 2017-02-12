Irked kek lapis seller lodges police report

KUCHING: A kek lapis seller lodged a police report recently against another seller in Sibu over the latter’s refusal to settle over RM15,000 worth of kek lapis ordered almost two years ago.

The complainant, a 37-year-old woman, said she had supplied the seller, a woman in her 30s, with RM16,000 worth of kek lapis in Sept 2015 but has only received RM550 in payment to date.

She added the woman, who sells kek lapis at a market in Sibu, subsequently refused to answer her calls or reply any messages since making her one and only payment.

Following this, the victim resorted to posting her plight on Facebook and to warn others about having any business dealings with the conwoman.

Shortly after, the woman contacted her and pleaded with her to remove the post and promised to settle her debt in full.

Deciding to give the woman a second chance, the complainant said she removed her post and waited for the woman to fulfil her promise, only to learn later that she had been cheated once again after being told by the woman’s brother that his sister had no intention of settling her debt.

Left with no other choice, the complainant said she decided to lodge a report and leave the matter in the hands of the police.