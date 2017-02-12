Jamilah’s son calls on all early voters to exercise their rights today

LUNDU: Azizul Annuar hopes that the early registered voters comprising police and military personnel would exercise their rights prudently when casting their ballots for the Tanjong Datu by-election today.

Azizul – the youngest child of the fifth chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu – believed that members of the police force and the military would know best when it came to whom to vote for.

“I feel that the policemen and military personnel here know who my mother is, and I believe that they will vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership,” he told reporters at the Tanjong Datu by-election media centre here yesterday.

Azizul, who was accompanied by his sister Aziza Jasmin here, said he and his siblings had been on the ground assisting Jamilah in her campaigning.

Jamilah, who is still in the period of mourning for Adenan, is the PBB candidate for the constituency of which her husband was the assemblyman.

Adenan passed away on Jan 11 this year due to heart complications.

The early voting for the by-election is today, while polling will take place on Feb 18.

When asked what the by-election campaign had taught him, Azizul responded: “To be honest, this is a stiff learning curve for me. I followed my father during his campaign and programmes in Tanjong Datu before, but to be on the ground doing what he was doing then – is something quite amazing. It makes me respect my late father even more than before.”

Azizul also observed that many local villagers had been asking about his mother’s absence.

“I take the time to explain what is really happening and they understand the situation, assuring me that they will continue to support the current administration.

“I’m satisfied with the positive support given by the constituents here, and I hope that such good mood would continue come polling day.

“They appreciate all his (Adenan’s) contribution to this area and they know what to do during election – a thing that they constantly tell me,” he said, adding that his mother would call him every day – ‘morning and night’ – to know about the progress.”

Meanwhile, Azizah, 33, who also shared with reporters her experience assisting Jamilah in the campaign, was touched by the love and support that the people here had for her father.

“The people from various villages acknowledge his contributions. This made me realise the impact that he had made to this constituency,” she said.