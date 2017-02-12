Kampung Wireless to get new wooden walkway

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) will soon install a new wooden walkway at Kampung Wireless.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting said there are many sections of the current walkway that are unsafe.

“The funds for the project are available to replace the old wooden plank-walk in the village. This project would be implemented soon after the MCC calls for the tender for the project,” he told The Borneo Post during a site inspection on Thursday.

“We have identified some parts of the wooden plank-walk which are too old and totally damaged. For the safety concerns of the villagers and the visitors, we need to give priority to these dangerous parts first.”

He said the other sections would be replaced in stages.

Ketua Kaum Juih Keriyob @ Mohd Jaafar Abdullah said the village with some 100 houses is home to over 300 residents.