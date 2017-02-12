Medan Niaga Satok celebrates four years of thriving business

Abang Johari tours the exhibition space after declaring open the celebration. — Photos by Jeffery Mostapa Patrons enjoy food provided at the market Youngsters looking at fresh produce at the covered market. A man looks at pictures in an exhibition booth at Medan Niaga Satok.

KUCHING: Medan Niaga Satok is celebrating its fourth anniversary this weekend with several interesting activities lined up since Friday.

Among them are the distribution of fresh beef to the public, Agromas products colouring contest, prime forum, nasyid performance, cooking demonstration, exhibition by government agencies and free health screening.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg declared open the celebration yesterday.

According to Federal Agriculture Marketing Agency (Fama) chairman Tan Sri Dato Paduka Badruddin Amiruldin, Medan Niaga Satok was the chief minister’s brainchild way back in 2006, as tourism minister.

“Tired of seeing local traders moving from place to place like nomads, Abang Johari decided that there is a need for a permanent market that is modern, clean, systematic and comfortable.

“It is the best idea and we hope to create more of such permanent and covered markets in the state and in the country for the convenience and comfort of the traders. Also for the sake of the younger generation of farmers and traders so that in the future they will be able to trade in a modern and comfortable surroundings,” Badruddin said in his welcoming speech.

Medan Niaga Satok, sited on a 12.25-acre plot of land at Jalan Matang, started operation on Jan 1, 2013. It has 1,097 trading lots.

The anniversary celebration is aimed at promoting the market as more than just a place for locals to shop but also as a tourist attraction, as well as to promote local products to a wider market.

Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek, former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu and Fama Sarawak director Paza Dan were among those present.