NCR land issues to be addressed post-haste – Abang Johari

LUNDU: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg assures that the government will do its best to solve the Native Customary Right (NCR) land issue as soon as possible.

Speaking during a public event held at Kampung Sampadi here today, he commented that NCR is the right of the people and there was no way that the government would ignore the issue.

Among the steps the government will take are to carry out surveys (and re-survey in certain areas) and issue land titles to the natives soon.

“If the land is proven to belong to them (the natives), it should be theirs. We want all Sarawakians to be able to make a living in their own land,” he added.

Apart from that, Abang Johari also commented that once the land titles were issued, he hopes that the natives would not sell the land as it would be a waste.

This was because the land belongs to natives who are citizens with Bumiputra status and they should make full use of it, he added.