New Simanggang bridge, school hall on track — Harden

SRI AMAN: Two Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) in Simanggang constituency was inspected by the area’s elected representative yesterday.

Assistant Minister for Rural Economy and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis was seen with other officials inspecting the Temiang Undop concrete bridge and the SK Nanga Klassen school hall. The Temiang Undop concrete bridge costs RM750,000 while SK Nanga Klassen’s multi-purpose hall costs RM500,000 to build.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, he said that nothing else was amiss for the project other than to see it completed on time according to schedule.

“These two projects are the implementation of the development manifesto for the rural areas. It is meant to close the socio-economic gap with the urban areas,” he added.