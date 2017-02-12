Parents play important role in human devt

LUNDU: Parents are crucial role models to their children when it comes to building a happy family.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said in the context of human development for children, a strong family relationship begins from parents as they are closest to the kids.

“That’s why it’s important for parents to have the parenting knowledge and skills to raise their children with strong cognitive, social, emotional and spiritual foundations. Parents also must guide their children to have good values, to have competence, responsibility, creativity and generosity,” she said.

She was speaking at the closing ceremony of a Kemas Parenting Workshop at Lundu Community Hall yesterday.

Parents with competence in managing the family can create children who are healthy, happy and well mannered.

“Parenting knowledge and skill involve parents bringing the best out of their children, encouraging them to be independent and to discipline in a right and effective manner.”

With hundreds of parents in attendance, the parenting workshop organised by Kemas annually aims to bring awareness to parents facing the monumental challenge of raising children.

Also present at the event were Kemas Malaysia director-general Dato Amiruddin Ariffin, and state Women and Family Department director Noriah Ahmad.