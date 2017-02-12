Sarawak 

Prancing lions at VivaCity’s Chap Goh Meh

Karen Bong, reporters@theborneopost.com
VivaCity Megamall acrobatic lion dance performance was officiated by MBKS mayor Dato’ James Chan Khay Syn.

KUCHING: A large number of people thronged VivaCity Megamall here to watch the double lion dance performance on Friday night.

The event, held to celebrate Chap Goh Meh – the last day of Chinese New Year, was graced by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato James Chan.

During the performance, the lion dance troupe from the Chinese Martial Art Association (CMAA) pranced around to tease the audience before leaping on high stilts.

While on the stilts, they displayed thrilling acrobatic stunts to entertain the crowd.

Coramax Mall Sdn Bhd director Alan Sim Yaw Yen and managing director Sim Yaw Hang were among those present.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib celebrate Chap Goh Meh at Vivacity Megamall.

