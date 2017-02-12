Prancing lions at VivaCity’s Chap Goh Meh

KUCHING: A large number of people thronged VivaCity Megamall here to watch the double lion dance performance on Friday night.

The event, held to celebrate Chap Goh Meh – the last day of Chinese New Year, was graced by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato James Chan.

During the performance, the lion dance troupe from the Chinese Martial Art Association (CMAA) pranced around to tease the audience before leaping on high stilts.

While on the stilts, they displayed thrilling acrobatic stunts to entertain the crowd.

Coramax Mall Sdn Bhd director Alan Sim Yaw Yen and managing director Sim Yaw Hang were among those present.