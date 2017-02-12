Sarawak’s strength is unity amidst cultural diversity — Abang Johari

KUCHING: Diversity in culture is the strength of Sarawak and a force for the state to progress, says Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“In Sarawak, we are fortunate to have solid unity among ourselves; when we want something, we got all the ingredients to move forward.

“In our society, we have the Malay, the Chinese, the Iban, the Orang Ulu and other ethnic groups. Despite our different backgrounds, we live in peace and harmony,” he said at the Chap Goh Mei 2017 Festival themed ‘Unity As One’ held at the Esplanade at Jalan Gambier here last night.

Abang Johari recalled that during his recent visit to the state, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak acknowledged that Sarawak was the role model for the 1Malaysia spirit.

He said Najib’s acknowledgement made Sarawak proud as the state is the symbol of unity in the whole country.

In Sarawak, Abang Johari said its people speak Mandarin as well as English and Bahasa Malaysia.

“Many of us can speak Mandarin, and that is why the state government under the leadership of the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had recognised the Unified Examination Certificate.”

Abang Johari said Adenan had established a legacy built on the strong foundation laid out by his predecessor Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“The late Tok Nan (Adenan) had continued on with Pehin Sri’s legacy. Unfortunately, Tok Nan left us too soon.

“But I can tell you that the team is still Team Adenan except that the captain is different. I can assure that we will continue to move forward for the progress of the state.

“We have a bright future because we are rich in resources but we need more young talents to further develop Sarawak. Let’s work together to develop Sarawak and Malaysia under the leadership of Najib.”

Abang Johari wished everyone “Happy Chap Goh Mei” as he concluded his address.

Earlier in the afternoon, Najib tweeted: “Chap Goh Meh marks the end of the #CNY celebrations. I’d like to take this opportunity to wish a very happy Chap Goh Meh to all celebrating!”

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib were the guests of honour at the celebration here.

Among those present were Datuk Bandar of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai and DBKU commissioner cum organising chairman Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Before the launch of the festival, Taib, Raghad, Abang Johari, Wahap and Wee jointly lit up the Open Air Market Tower in a simple ceremony.