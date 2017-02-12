Tg Datu constituents advised against casting protest votes

LUNDU: Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah has strongly advised Tanjong Datu constituents against casting protest votes.

She describes such move as a ‘waste’, adding that the voters should choose someone whose heart and soul are for the welfare of the people.

“Mark the scales for Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu. She is the best choice,” she said during a gathering at Pakma Gading Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) yesterday.

Should voters here have any problem with local community leaders, they should not use the Tanjong Datu by-election to spoil the votes, stressed Fatimah.

She also said while she urged women voters to support a woman candidate, this should not be the only reason.

“She (Jamilah) is not just any woman candidate. She is able and she is qualified. Her attitude is good as a representative, and she is known here. She’s the one here giving service to the people when (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri) Adenan (Satem) was occupied with state (administration) and being a chief minister,” said Fatimah.

“(She is) very hardworking and very sincere. She will not forget once she said something. This is the kind of woman candidate we want – one who can stand as equal among men.”

Fatimah also reminded all that Jamilah is much like her late husband – in that she cares deeply for the people.

“She can run activities to raise funds and benefit groups like PDK and other NGOs (non-governmental organisations) helping the people. PDK Padma Gading will be getting a building funded by Jaznan Foundation, of which she is the director.”

Under Jaznan Foundation, PDK Padma Gading will move out of the current rented premises and into a new building equipped with all the facilities required by individuals with special needs (OKU) including rooms for therapy, basic literacy, and a snooze room utilised when things get overwhelming for the trainees.

“They (PDK Padma Gading) have been renting here since 2012. If they are in town, accessibility will be better and more trainees can sign up. Now there are 38 trainees.”

Mahligai Gading, located opposite Lundu Hospital, will be sharing the land with the new PDK Pakma Gading once it is ready.

Fatimah acknowledged that many NGOs had a problem in getting a place where they could carry out their activities.