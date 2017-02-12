Wan Junaidi: No ‘grey’ areas for BN in Tanjong Datu

LUNDU: The Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery for the Tanjong Datu by-election is on the right track, as far as campaigning goes.

According to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, there were initially three areas identified as being ‘grey’ before the nomination of candidates on Feb 4 but after seven days of campaigning, he was happy to see that all areas ‘are now white’.

However, he remained tight-lipped when asked to name the three formerly ‘grey’ areas.

“This indicates that the campaigning is going on very well; the campaigners are doing well. They have managed to rectify some misperceptions among the people on the ground,” he told reporters after officiating at the opening of a seminar on disaster management, conducted by the state Civil Defence Force (APM) at Dewan Chung Hua here yesterday.

Wan Junaidi, who is Tanjong Datu by-election director of operations, attributed the positive results to the hard work of those working under the BN election machinery, who had been gathering local support for BN-PBB candidate for the state constituency, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu – the widow of the state’s fifth chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Back on the previously ‘grey’ areas, Wan Junaidi said the constituents there had been receiving misleading information regarding certain issues such as land application and those pertaining to Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

On the campaign strategy, he pointed that it was similar to those undertaken in any other election – putting up posters and banners, as well as going to the ground to engage with the constituents.

On a separate subject, Wan Junaidi reminded members of the APM to always strive towards enhancing their delivery across all stages, particularly in their work during disasters and emergencies.

“We cannot stay in our comfort zone – we need to enhance our performance across every aspect, especially in handling disasters. You must also be creative, and willing to work – and walk – the extra mile. Everyone has a role to play when it comes to enhancing APM services.”

Meanwhile, APM chief commissioner Major General (Rtd) Datuk Azmy Yahya said the seminar was meant to raise awareness of the handling of disasters among members of the local community, in preparing them for any eventuality and also providing them with the knowledge on what should they do in such a situation.

Wan Junaidi’s wife Datin Seri Feona, Lundu District Officer Hamsein Atar, state APM director Colonel Mohtar Samat and APM training academy commandant Colonel Abdul Wahab Rahim were also present at the function.