Boy nearly drowns in pond but for his pals in nick of time

KUCHING: An 11-year-old boy nearly lost his life in a pond here but he was rescued in time by his pals yesterday.

The victim was hanging out with his friends near the pond in Kpg Tabuan Lalang when the incident took place at 5pm.

It is learnt that the victim could have stumbled on a slippery spot before falling into the pond.

He was struggling in the water when his friends fortunately managed to pull him out of the pond.

According to a source, the boy was already unconscious as his friends dragged him to safety.

The victim, who lives near the scene, was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Sarawak General Hospital in an ambulance.

His condition was reported to be stable as at press-time.