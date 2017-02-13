Celebrating festivals together fosters unity – Wee

Fireworks display signals conclusion of festival. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: The secret to unity among city dwellers here is being able to celebrate their differences, said Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) member Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

He cited the Chap Goh Mei 2017 Festival as an example of a celebration that brings people of various races together.

“The lowest level is to tolerate our differences. In Malaysia, we generally do well to accept our differences. However, the secret to our success of unity in Kuching is that we celebrate our differences,” he said at the festival themed ‘Unity As One’ held at the Esplanade at Jalan Gambier here Saturday night.

Wee, who is also the organising chairman, earlier requested invited guests and members of the public to observe a moment of silence for Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, the state’s fifth chief minister who passed away on Jan 11.

“There is a Chinese saying that during the festive season, we will miss our loved ones who are not able to join us in the festivities.

“A great Sarawakian leader and hero who had contributed greatly to the development of the state left us slightly more than a month ago. He is our former chief minister, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.”

Wee said Chap Goh Mei meant the fifteenth night in Hokkien and marked the last day of the Lunar New Year celebration.

“It is also a day of reunion and gathering of family members. Which is why it is only right that we are celebrating it tonight (Saturday) with our fellow Sarawakians from all different cultural backgrounds.

“This is a cultural heritage that the Chinese have passed on from generations to generations, and I am proud to continue it today,” he said, while extending gratitude to all for joining the festival as “one happy family”.

He hoped that the business community in India Street and Gambier Street would come together to rejuvenate the area in the New Year of the Rooster, saying they should work closely to turn the area into a vibrant part of the city.

“The government has invested significant resources to build the S-Bridge and Floating Mosque in this area, and it is time for us to step up with ideas and efforts to collectively lift this area into one bustling with attractions and businesses.

“The world around us is changing, so to survive and to thrive, we have to adapt to meet new customers’ expectations.”

The event was graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.