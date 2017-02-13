Chinese calligraphy event a massive show of racial unity

Wan Hamid (right) attempts Chinese calligraphy. He is joined by (from second right) Temenggong Vincent Lau, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King (second left) and Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee. — Photos by Othman Ishak

SIBU: It was a massive show of racial harmony and unity at the United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division’s attempt to enter the Malaysia Book of Records for the most number of participants in a Chinese Calligraphy event yesterday.

The 6,140 participants who helped to create the new record were from various racial and religious backgrounds.

All shared the common objective of helping Sibu enter the Malaysia Book of Records and become better known to the rest of the world.

Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce, for one, said the event would go a long way in strengthening solidarity.

“This is indeed 1Malaysia and we from the Malay community are very happy to take part in this event,” he enthused, adding that this was his first time taking part in a Chinese calligraphy event.

Wan Hamid hoped that people would learn more languages including Mandarin for their own advantage.

“The state government also encourages Bumiputeras to learn Chinese so that they can better expose themselves later on,” he noted.

He praised UCA for organising an event of such magnitude.

Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri said he participated to support UCA’s attempt to achieve the record breaking feat.

“We want to be with the Sibu community to achieve this record,” he said.

UCA shattered the record of ‘Largest Chinese Calligraphy Event’ currently held by Teluk Intan, Perak which attracted 3,067 participants and walked into Malaysia Book of Records when they gathered 6,140 participants –the most number of participants in a Chinese calligraphy event.

Saiful said he took Mandarin class for two semesters during his university days and scored 3.33 during both semesters.

He learned to write Chinese calligraphy by using pen provided by the university.

“But this time around, we are using brush so the stroke is different,” he enthused.

Saiful’s wife Sabariah Ibrahim, who also took part in the event, said she too joined to help the town achieve the record breaking feat.

Pointing out this was her first time writing Chinese calligraphy, Sabariah said she learned the art during the lesson conducted at the event.

Asiah Abdullah from Lorong Wawasan here said she participated in order to learn how to write Chinese calligraphy, which she admitted was no walk in the park.

“I hope to take part again in this type of event if there is opportunity in the future,” Asiah said.

Nunn Najwa Musaini from SMK Chung Hua here disclosed that she learned about the event from her teacher.

Her friend Hezryn Hazz Hajeh also took part in the event.

“We want to spruce up the atmosphere,” the fifth formers said when asked on their reason for taking part.

Naval architect Joseph Chieng, meanwhile, hoped through the event, more people would take up Chinese calligraphy.

“This is my first time taking part in Chinese calligraphy event and also my first time in the committee organising the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, shattering the Malaysia Book of Records is nothing new to Sibu.

It has several events entered into the Malaysian Book of Records including the Largest Senior Citizens Gathering with 1,500 participants by Foochow Association, Largest Coffee Drinking Event with 5,880 people and Largest and Longest Pulut Panggang measuring 5.5 metres in length and a diameter of 20cm and weighing 160kg.